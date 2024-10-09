The prospect of a Republican administration in the US may be challenging for shipping’s goals of reaching net zero, an MSC Group executive says.

Bud Darr, the Swiss shipping giant’s executive vice president for maritime policy & government affairs, expressed concern in the event of a Trump victory.

“It’s a challenge for us in shipping to convince a Republican administration that decarbonisation is not only something that our business needs … but is also an enormous economic opportunity that I believe both Europe and the US have slept on,” he told the Shipping UK conference in London organised by the UK Chamber...