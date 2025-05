The International Maritime Organization’s new net-zero framework could raise $1trn over a decade, according to research by Maritime Strategies International (MSI).

Its new Seascape market analysis, vessel performance and asset valuation platform crunched the numbers on new carbon levies proposed in April.

Beginning in 2028, ships of more than 5,000 gt operating on international voyages must use fuel that is at least 17% less carbon intensive than very low-sulphur fuel oil.