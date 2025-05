Ammonia and LNG are the most cost-competitive alternative fuel options for shipping under the new policies agreed by the International Maritime Organisation, at least until the mid-2030s.

That is the conclusion of the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition, which found that ammonia will take the lead after the mid-2030s.

The insight brief, authored by the forum project manager Femke Spiegelenberg, was based on modelling by UMAS International senior consultant Deniz Aymer.