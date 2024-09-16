Danish owner-operator Norden has signed a deal to supply a capesize bulker chartered by mining giant BHP with biofuel for a voyage between Australia and northern Europe.

About 1,000 tonnes of 100% biofuel (B100) will be supplied for the voyage between Hay Point and Rotterdam.

This means that Norden’s 182,288-dwt Nord Steel (built 2023) will emit about 2,500 tonnes less carbon than if it was using conventional marine fuel, equivalent to removing 543 fossil-fuelled vehicles from roads for a year, according to Norden.