Norway’s Odfjell has fitted its first chemical tanker with suction sails in a deal with supplier Bound4blue.

The 49,000-dwt Bow Olympus (built 2019) is all set to depart the EDR Antwerp Shipyard with four 22-metre eSAILs on deck.

The company said the ship will be navigated towards windy areas to explore the real-time benefits of wind-assisted propulsion technology.

Odfjell explained the deck of a chemical tanker is covered in pipes for multiple cargo tanks.

Integrating the sail foundations required careful planning, and the installation had to be specifically designed to ensure a seamless fit with tanker operations, while considering the vessel’s air draft limitations, it added.

The two companies ensured the system could be fitted without significant modifications to the vessel.

Article continues below the advert

The work was completed in two days.

Erik Hjortland, Odfjell vice president of technology, said: “The five-year-old vessel has just embarked on what could be called her second maiden voyage — this time, crossing the Atlantic towards Houston with four eSAILs.

“Each nautical mile will be thoroughly analysed in real-time to document the energy-saving effects. The project answers to the core of our decarbonization strategy, and we are eager to see that our calculations and expectations are confirmed.”

Master Glenn Skjelbred and his crew are being joined on board by a team from Odfjell’s technology department and personnel from Bound4blue.

The sails generate propulsive efficiency by dragging air across an optimised aerodynamic profile.

Hjortlund said the major challenge that must be addressed in a world where all sectors need renewable electricity is that the entire process — from green power production to the ship’s propeller — results in an energy loss of around 80%, making it poor energy economics.

“Sails, on the other hand, harness wind power locally and directly, with a much lower energy loss, around 10% from sail to propeller,” the tech boss added.

“This allows the renewable wind energy to be used more efficiently directly on board the ship. It is an elegant use of resources and the main reason why I am so passionate about this solution,” Hjortlund added.