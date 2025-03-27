The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) says it is demonstrating leadership in the energy transition by providing a dedicated transit slot for low-carbon ships

The weekly Net-Zero Slot will launch on 5 October, in a bid to encourage owners to invest in more efficient vessels.

ACP said a passage will be reserved for neo-panamax ships with dual-fuel engines that use bunkers with a carbon intensity of less than 75 grammes of CO 2 equivalent per megajoule on a well-to-wake basis.

Unlike previous measures, the transit will not be offered through an auction but through a competition held 30 days before the crossing date.

Specifications for a second phase, planned for 2026, will be announced later.

The selected ship will have the flexibility to choose a date within the offered week, with a guaranteed crossing time of 24 hours.

“The Panama Canal launched this offering to reaffirm the interoceanic waterway’s leadership as one of the safest and greenest on the planet, recognising the canal’s commitment to the maritime industry and the future of our planet,” ACP said.

Ilya Espino de Marotta, deputy administrator and sustainability officer, highlighted that this initiative complements other efforts aimed at advancing global goals for efficiency and effectiveness in maritime operations, while also reducing the carbon footprint.

“By motivating investment in vessels capable of using low-carbon fuels and energy-efficient technologies, we are recognising and rewarding our clients who are leading the transition toward a more sustainable future, while we await the development of regional infrastructure and logistics that will allow us to make steady progress toward global decarbonisation goals,” she added.

Last August, the canal rejigged its transit reservation system and rolled out sales of long-term transit slots.

The slots are available for transits between 5 January of this year and 3 January 2026.

Six packages of 24 slots each were auctioned starting 9 September 2024, for the LNG and LPG carrier sector, followed by 18 packages of 12 slots.

Operators of container ships were able to bid on seven packages of 104 slots starting 1 October.