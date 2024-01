As if the threat to life and vessels of the missile and drone attacks on one of the world’s most important shipping lanes wasn’t enough, the crisis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden also represents a blow to efforts to reduce container shipping’s carbon footprint.

Data from maritime technology firm CargoMetrics shows that for ultra-large container vessels, CO 2 emissions per teu per day were 24% higher in the first ten days of 2024 alone compared to the average for 2023.