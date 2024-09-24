Imagine a chief engineer on a ship who is faced with a not-uncommon decision.

The load on the vessel’s auxiliary engines has dropped to a point where one can be taken offline, reducing fuel consumption, but it is also coffee time.

Will she grab a cup of coffee or take the engine offline?

The chief engineer’s decision is one that technology start-up Signol, whose software brings behavioural science to shipping, believes it can influence, assisting vessel crews in implementing strategies to optimise maritime fuel consumption and reduce emissions.