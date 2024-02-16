Seatrium, the Singapore shipyard group, has won the contract to retrofit a Solvang ethylene carrier carbon capture and storage unit.

The technology will be fitted aboard the 21,200-cbm gas carrier Clipper Eris (built 2019). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Seatrium said the work to install the 7MW Wartsila CCS system is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year.

The shipyard’s key scope of work includes basic design, detailed engineering, procurement, upgrading of electrical and automation systems, as well as the integration of a carbon capture and compression/storage system.

“The project will use amine cleaning technology to capture 70% of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the exhaust gas from the main engine, involving the entire value chain for handling CO 2 , including liquefaction and storage onboard the vessel,” Seatrium said.

Solvang fleet director Tor Ask said Seatrium has a “strong track record” for decarbonisation retrofit works, including the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems on four of its VLGCs.

“The technology will be piloted onboard the vessel over a year while it is operating commercially. If the pilot project is successful, Solvang intends to install the technology on some of our vessels, including newbuilds, thereby contributing to a faster take-up of the technology.”

Alvin Gan, executive vice president of Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades, said the collaboration with Solvang will further boost the company’s strong track record in the areas of maritime decarbonisation upgrades and retrofits which are expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

“Leveraging its deep expertise in engineering, Seatrium has built a strong track record in providing lower carbon solutions for the maritime industry,” he said.

Last year, Solvang won Norwegian government funding to the tune of NOK 80m ($8m) to help finance the installation work.

“Since 2018, we have delivered over 500 sustainability-linked solutions, including low carbon, energy saving retrofits and environmental regulatory works,” it said.

“With a focus on maritime decarbonisation, Seatrium is well-positioned to provide its customers with a range of low carbon and cleaner energy solutions to support a sustainable future.”

Oslo-headquartered Solvang currently has a fleet of 22 LPG carriers and seven newbuildings due for delivery between 2026 and 2027.