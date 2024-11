A call to action has been issued by shipping players at COP29 demanding greater efforts to build up green hydrogen-based fuels for the shipping industry.

It came from the halls of the latest climate talks that have now ended in Baku, the capital of the landlocked petro-state Azerbaijan.

Signatories include shipowners and operators, spanning Mitsui OSK Lines, ONE, Gaslog, DFDS, Hoegh Autoliners, North Sea Container Line and Xpress Feeders.