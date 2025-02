Shipping’s drive to decarbonise by 2050 could actually worsen climate change because of the side effects of ramping up biofuel production, according to campaigners.

The industry’s green strategy will push shipowners from traditional marine oils to alternatives, including biofuels predominantly made from palm and soy oil.

Brussels-based Transport & Environment (T&E) estimates that nearly one-third of global shipping could run on biofuels in 2030 compared with less than 1% today.