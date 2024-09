Shipping’s switch to greener fuels is falling behind the pace and jeopardising the broader ambition of hitting net-zero emissions by 2050, according to researchers.

A new report suggests that shipping is well behind its target of increasing the use of zero-emission fuels to at least 5% of the energy mix by 2030.

The report, by a coalition of groups promoting maritime decarbonisation, said the industry is moving too slowly across the board from finance, policy, supply and demand for green fuels.