Global shipping will miss its target of hitting net zero by 2050 despite the first global deal to raise money from the most polluting ships, campaigners said on Friday.

The cobbled-together outline agreement, secured after a vote at the International Maritime Organization, agreed to the sector’s first binding targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

But the deal falls short by a “large margin” to persuade shipowners to adopt clean fuels, said Brussels-based group Transport & Environment.