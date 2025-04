The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will work with its shortlist of companies to test the feasibility of sea-based LNG refueling in the second half of 2025.

“MPA will also develop plans to promote the use of bio-methane and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore,” it said in a statement.

The trials will assess the scalability, technical feasibility, safety and operational readiness of the fuels, while also implementing measures to mitigate methane slip.