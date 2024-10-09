The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Imperial College London to advance innovations in zero carbon shipping and ports.

The MoU represents a five-year partnership between both parties, aimed at bringing together scientists and maritime experts from Imperial College London and Singapore to develop cutting-edge digital technologies in maritime.

This includes smart port systems, cybersecurity solutions for “maritime Internet-of-Things” devices, industrial control, and operational technology systems.