Societe Generale’s top shipping banker said the French bank expects to show an improvement in its maritime portfolio’s greenhouse gas emissions when the Poseidon Principles releases its next annual report.

Paul Taylor, global head of maritime industries at the bank, said that emissions reduction would show the benefits of a “selection origination policy” targeting clients fully committed to the energy transition in terms of strategy and assets whichthe bank has introduced to address the carbon footprint of its ship lending portfolio.