Singapore-based Swire Shipping has revealed that it will be fuelling three of its ships that are deployed on liner services to the South Pacific using second generation biofuel blends.

Beginning in the second quarter, the 30,800-dwt multipurpose general cargo ships Apia Chief and Tonga Chief (both built 2013), and the 981-teu Kokopo Chief (built 1991) will bunker with B24 biofuel in Singapore enroute to the South Pacific.