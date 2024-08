Simon Bennet has spent most of his 50-year career in shipping pushing for the industry to clean up its act. He has now turned his attention to the ship recycling sector by joining Alang-based Priya Blue Industries as its global sustainability advisor.

Taking on such a role comes as no surprise for anyone who knows Bennet, who retired from his long-held role of global general manager of sustainability at Swire Shipping in 2022, but continued to assist in an advisory capacity until mid-2024.