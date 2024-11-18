Chemical tanker player Odfjell has beaten land-based competitors to be named the most sustainable company in the Norwegian city of Bergan.

The award was handed out at a black-tie event by the Bergen Chamber of Commerce & Industry in front of hundreds of business executives and politicians.

Head of sustainability Oistein Jensen collected the award on behalf of the company.

The judges noted that Odfjell has a holistic approach to sustainability and is not afraid of taking a position towards sustainability even when solutions are not available.

Bergen mayor Marit Warncke said: “They were among the first companies in the world to adopt and develop sustainable financing in their industry, showing that Norwegian companies can take [a] lead and set new standards.

“The jury considers this a brave and innovative contribution to the transformation their industry must undergo to reduce emissions.”