Trafigura has claimed an ammonia-market first by loading a medium gas carrier with the commodity alongside propane.

The trading giant said the operation, which involved fertiliser company CF Industries, helped show how low-carbon ammonia can be carried to ports that may not need a full cargo of the commodity for its use as a clean fuel.

Trafigura said co-loading could help support the use of ammonia as a low-carbon fuel for shipping and for co-firing in coal-powered power plants.