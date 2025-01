US President Donald Trump’s opening volley of executive orders has injected uncertainty into Washington’s funding of clean fuels.

The new president has sought to put a stop to predecessor Joe Biden’s “Green New Deal” and funding under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The 2022 law, which had bipartisan support, contains a variety of subsidies and tax credits for green and blue fuels that can be used in shipping and other industries looking for low-carbon alternatives.