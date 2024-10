The UK Chamber of Shipping’s chief executive, Rhett Hatcher, admits that the net-zero investment plan for this year may seem large, but pales in comparison to what the eventual total will be.

The chamber has urged the new UK government to spend £700m ($915m) over the next 12 months to help decarbonise the sector.

“It’s a big number and a lot of money, but it’s almost a drop in the ocean compared to the total that we are going to have to spend on this journey [to net zero].