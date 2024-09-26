The US is not likely to follow its European counterparts down the path of taxing shipowners when it comes to curbing the industry’s contribution to carbon emissions.

That was the consensus of panelists at the annual Association of Ship Brokers and Agents (ASBA) annual cargo conference in Miami Beach on Thursday.

A panel focussed on the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) was moderated by Marsoft president Arlie Sterling, who is offering a programme of voluntary credits linked to improvements in fuel efficiency.