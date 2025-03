Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and CIMC ENRIC are joining forces to launch a green methanol bunkering project.

In a LinkedIn post, Wah Kwong said it has forged a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-listed CIMC ENRIC to advance green methanol bunkering applications, logistics and bunkering services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and across Asia.

CIMC ENRIC is engaged in clean energy equipment manufacturing and integrated services.