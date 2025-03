Zero-emission electric bulkers are a step closer to becoming reality after receiving green lights from two of the world’s biggest classification societies.

DNV and American Bureau of Shipping have granted approvals in principle to onboard ammonia cracking technology developed by Pherousa Green Technologies.

Affiliate company Pherousa Shipping has designed and hopes to order six ultramax bulkers fitted with the onboard ammonia crackers, which produce hydrogen to fuel the ships’ batteries.