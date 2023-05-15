Stolt Tankers is saying “enough is enough” as it highlights increasing corruption in shipping.

The Netherlands-based chemical tanker company has a zero-tolerance policy on bribery demands faced by its seafarers.

Managing director Maren Schroeder has published a note passed to one of its masters by a port official a few weeks ago, demanding $600 to avoid a “deep physical inspection”.

This was shared on LinkedIn and received an “overwhelming” number of responses, suggesting that shipping is “far from where we want to be in this regard”, Schroeder said.