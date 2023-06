Danish bunker and tanker giant United Shipping & Trading Company (USTC) has posted its best-ever profit as its units reacted to geopolitical unrest, inflation and volatile energy prices.

For the 2022/2023 financial year, the group recorded pre-tax profit of just over DKK 2.9bn ($425.6m).

This is more than double the DKK 1.2bn achieved in 2021/2022.

Revenue grew by 25% from DKK 120bn to DKK 150bn.