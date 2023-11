The deal to acquire two new chemical tankers was too good for Stainless Tankers to refuse.

Alex Karakassis, chief executive at the Oslo-listed shipowner, said the purchase of the 20,000-dwt Marmotas and 20,800-dwt Monax (both built 2005) for a total of $27m followed a “unique set of circumstances” and was not the sort of thing the market should expect going forward.