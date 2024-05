UK law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has revealed it helped thwart a rare legal manoeuvre by Belgian owner Euronav in a $35m legal row over a suspected Iranian crude cargo.

United Arab Emirates-based cargo owner Black Swan Petroleum (BSP) has brought a damages claim in Malaysia over the loss of more than 600,000 barrels of oil that were discharged to Euronav’s floating storage unit, the 441,600-dwt Oceania (built 2003), off Malaysia in March 2023.