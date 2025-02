Okeanis Eco Tankers is not about to fix out its ships long-term for underwhelming rates.

The US and Oslo-listed shipowner’s chief executive, Aristidis Alafouzos, was asked on an earnings call what earnings levels would be of interest for time charters of one or three years.

“I think we’d have the classic Greek approach, which is $5,000 higher than charterers’ ideas,” he joked.