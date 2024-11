Eitzen-backed Christiania Shipping says its focus will remain on consolidation and renewal in the chemical tanker sector after its takeover of Navquim Holding.

The deal to buy 100% of the operator and its 13 stainless chemical carriers from France’s Sogestran Shipping was completed on Wednesday.

Christiania announced the takeover in September as the latest in a long line of merger-and-acquisition deals for the Norwegian family.