A suezmax tanker at the centre of a US oil smuggling prosecution has been released after two weeks in detention at the Greek port of Kali Limenes.

According to Kpler data, the 159,900-dwt Melogy (built 2002) arrived on Thursday in the Mediterranean off Kalamata, an increasingly popular ship-to-ship transfer site for Russia.

It has been removed from the list of detained ships on the Paris MoU on Port State Control database.