The US has blacklisted a Panama-based company after claiming that its crude tanker was involved in a “dark” ship-to-ship oil transfer with a sanctioned Sovcomflot vessel.

The State Department said on Friday it was designating Jiang Ping Shipping over the purported STS activity with 158,070-dwt SCF Primorye (built 2009).

The Sovcomflot tanker “conducted this ship-to-ship transfer with both vessels’ AIS deactivated in an attempt to conceal the activity”, the State Department said.