The International Transport Workers’ Federation is calling for urgent action from governments and international agencies to free 10 seafarers kidnapped from a tanker off West Africa.

The union also wants a renewed focus on wider efforts by countries in the region to tackle the scourge of piracy.

The 16,500-dwt Bitu River (built 2022) was raided by five armed men last week in the Gulf of Guinea, off Sao Tome and Principe.