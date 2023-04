Sweden’s Rederi AB Gotland is completing its pivot away from tankers with the sale of its last remaining assets in that ship class.

The company announced on its website on Monday that it is in talks to sell the 50% stake it owns in its last two tankers: the 49,600-dwt Wisby Atlantic and 49,700-dwt Wisby Pacific (both built 2017).

Wisby Tankers, another Swedish entity that holds the remaining 50% stake, is selling as well.