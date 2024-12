Signal Maritime has teamed up with tanker market veteran Giacomo Calamari to set up a new, Geneva-based tanker pool venture.

“This initiative aims to leverage Giacomo’s extensive industry expertise and strategic vision to establish new pools in untapped markets, enhancing both the efficiency and sustainability of maritime operations,” Signal and Calamari said in a joint statement.

Calamari is an Italian-Swiss citizen with 25 years of experience in the business.