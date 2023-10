The Biden Administration has slapped sanctions on tankers and their registered owners for violating the oil price cap.

But Yasa Holdings principal Emirhan Sabanci told TradeWinds that his company’s vessel was wrongly targetted in the latest sanctions move.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (Ofac) put the 157,000-dwt suezmax tanker SCF Primorye (built 2009) and Dubai-based registered owner Luber Marine on its sanctions blacklist.