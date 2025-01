Like most major owners of VLCCs, International Seaways’ Lois Zabrocky is looking for reasons why the big tankers may finally get moving in 2025 after what amounts to three years of underperformance.

The recent reports of a ban on US-sanctioned tankers from China’s Shandong Ports Group (SPG) is at minimum a “flashing yellow light” that needs to be monitored by the market, Zabrocky told investors on a Capital Link webinar on Thursday.