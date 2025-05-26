Frontline chief executive Lars Barstad says sanctions are hampering ship recyclers and turning veteran vessels into “floating environmental bombs”.

He was asked on an earnings call what it would take to get owners of older US-blacklisted crude carriers to send ships to breakers’ yards.

The John Fredriksen-backed tanker company’s executive replied: “This is something that needs to come into the discussion with the IMO and other regulatory offices, because we actually have a big issue ahead of us.”