Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest slammed the claim that shipping is an environmentally friendly way to transport goods in a colourful speech at the opening conference of Nor-Shipping on Tuesday.

The Fortescue chairman shredded LNG’s credentials as a transition fuel and urged countries to get behind a critical International Maritime Organization vote this autumn.

Speaking at the event in Lillestrom, Forrest branded ammonia fuel the “future of shipping” and was critical of the current fleet’s environmental credentials, including the vast number of Fortescue ships.