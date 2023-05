Frontline boss Lars Barstad is staying on the sidelines of two big shipping confrontations involving his major shareholder John Fredriksen.

The Oslo-listed tanker company’s chief executive was asked for a public comment on the situation at Belgian rival Euronav’s changes in management and board composition following the failed merger with his company.

And he was also asked about Tuesday’s “back and forth” between Fredriksen and US tanker owner International Seaways over its governance.