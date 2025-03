The crew of a US-flagged tanker has abandoned ship after a collision with a container vessel sparked explosions and set both on fire off the coast of England.

Video footage from several media outlets appears to show both vessels burning, and early eyewitness reports suggested the smoke could be seen from miles away.

The crew abandoned the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) after “multiple explosions” on board, manager Crowley Ship Management said in a statement to Bloomberg.