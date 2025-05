Greek shipowner George Gialozoglou has told a court in the UK he has been “naive” in breaching sanctions over Iranian trading with his tankers.

He was appearing in the English High Court in a commercial dispute over the ownership and operation of a product carrier arrested in Singapore in 2022.

Gialozoglou admitted breaching his own “red lines” over Iran business and disguising cargo origins, according to a court report filed by the Jewish Chronicle after his appearance at the hearing in London.