Shipbroker Braemar believes Iranian oil will keep flowing despite more US sanctions imposed on tankers last week.

The latest blacklistings encompassed 13 vessels and 22 individuals and entities linked to the shipment of Iranian crude.

Of the tankers added to the list, five are VLCCs with an average age of 19 years, three are aframaxes that average 22 years, one is a 21-year-old panamax and four are handysizes averaging 26 years.