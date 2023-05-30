A Teekay Tankers suezmax has saved 107 people from a “distressed boat” off Italy.

The 157,000-dwt Copper Spirit (built 2010) was underway to discharge oil in Genoa when it diverted after receiving instructions from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MCC) in Rome.

“We were suddenly alerted for assistance towards a distressed boat at sea and immediately heeded the call as part of our seafaring duty to protect lives at sea,” the company said.

The Bahamas-flag ship made it to the scene in darkness and took 35 migrants on board initially.

The tanker was then asked to proceed further north to embark more survivors.

After completing the first and second rescue operations, the vessel saved 107 people in total. They were all later safely disembarked in Italy.

“Although it is part of international law, saving lives at sea is also a moral obligation and a strong personal belief of all seafarers across the globe,” Teekay said.

“We are truly glad to have contributed to the safety of 107 individuals. After all, it is our duty,” the Canadian shipowner added.

Teekay did not give further details of the operation.

Bound for the Canary Islands

The ship left Genoa on 24 May and is now bound for Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, where it should arrive on 1 June.

The US-listed suezmax and aframax/LR2 specialist logged a best-ever net profit of $169.4m in the first quarter, erasing a loss of $13.9m in the same period of 2022.

Revenue jumped to $394.7m from $174m in a strong market, the owner said.

The board has approved a new capital allocation plan including a fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

On top of this, the company has declared a special payout of $1 per share.

Directors have also authorised a new $100m share repurchase programme.