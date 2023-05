John Fredriksen-backed SFL Corp is in no rush to invest in fleet additions just for the sake of it.

Chief executive Ole Hjertaker told a conference call that identifying the best vessel sector to spend money in is “tricky”.

The sale and leaseback company is looking at market opportunities across all the main classes, he said.

“And we see opportunities everywhere, but given where the segments are in their cycle, you would structure the deals differently,” the CEO added.