Odfjell was upgraded to buy by Norne Securities as the Norwegian broker sees record earnings for the second quarter.

The first quarter was a record quarter for Odfjell driven by strong markets, according to Norne.

“Nevertheless, these records should be broken in the second quarter already, as the company guided a further increase in chemical tanker space, while terminals are always very steady,” analyst Mindaugas Cekanavicius said in a note on Tuesday.