Suezmax specialist Nordic American Tankers (NAT) aims to be debt-free within two years as it rakes in cash from high spot rates.

The New York-listed owner said its dividend could double from $0.15 a share once it has paid off its main US bank creditor.

NAT founder and chief executive Herbjorn Hansson said: “We now expect very clearly to be a debt-free company in a year or two and being able then to raise dividends significantly.