The US is chasing $47m in proceeds from a deal allegedly involving Iranian oil that it says was passed around a rogues’ gallery of tankers before ending up in Croatia.

Attorneys at the US Department of Justice argued in court papers filed on Wednesday that the oil, loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island terminal in early 2022, was passed from a VLCC to a suezmax to another VLCC and suezmax in South East Asia before the final recipient sailed to Europe.