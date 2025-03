Jacob Meldgaard is confident of Torm’s ability to adapt in an increasingly complex and changeable geopolitical environment.

The latest striking example of how the shipping landscape can be altered is the US proposal to impose extra fees of up to $1.5m per terminal call for Chinese-owned and built ships.

The Danish shipowner has Chinese-built product tankers in its fleet, but chief executive Meldgaard told TradeWinds: “I’m actually not worried about that.”